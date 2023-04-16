DC Vs RCB: Ravi Shastri Takes A Cheeky Dig At Ricky Ponting And Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was Capitals' fifth consecutive loss in the IPL 2023 and is now placed at the bottom of the table.

The David Warner-led side now has a lot of job to do if they want to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has taken a cheeky jibe at head coach Ricky Ponting he said, “Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back. There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting's one. David Warner too. He's been on the winning side as well."

Ravi Shastri takes cheeky jibe at Ricky Ponting

“It's not about losing. It's about being hammered. It's five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you're being outplayed by opposition, it's not a happy story", Shastri continued.

Coming back to the DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match, while batting first Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a first-innings score of 174/6 wherein Virat Kohli top scored with a knock of 34 ball 50. His innings consisted of six boundaries and one six. Apart from Virat other RCB batsmen played cameos and helped the team to reach a competitive total.

In return Delhi Capitals never got going as all the batsmen were dismissed for low scores and in the end they had to end up on the losing side. This was RCB's third win in IPL 2023 and are in the seventh position.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner also admitted that the poor batting performance cost them the match as the team did well in bowling and fielding. “I said at the toss we needed to do all disciplines well, but we lost three early wickets and we didn't chase down what should have been an easy chase. They (RCB) came out and started well with the ball, Siraj was outstanding. The positives were good - bowling and fielding was exceptional, the energy we showed was great too", David Warner said in the post match presentation.

“Have to go back, we have five days off, have a hard look at ourselves, we need to do better with the bat and build partnerships at the top of the order. It is a matter of starting well with the bat. Teams have come back well from this position before and we can go on and do better", David Warner added.