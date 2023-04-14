Delhi Capitals took to their official social media handles on Friday and shared a wholesome video featuring their head coach Ricky Ponting and his son Fletcher William Ponting. In the video, Ponting Jr. can be seen displaying his stellar skills with the cricket bat, at the young age of only eight years old. In the meantime, Delhi Capitals’ regular skipper Rishabh Pant responded to the post with a heartfelt note.

Earlier while sharing the video, DC mentioned that they know where to find adorable Impact substitutes. Meanwhile, as Fletcher plays his shots in the video, Ponting can be heard asking him if he is available for selection in DC’s next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Are you available for selection tomorrow or not. You reckon you are gonna get a game for us on Saturday?

Referring to Ponting’s remark, Rishabh Pant hilariously mentioned that Fletcher is too young for selection in the DC squad, but might play for Delhi one day. “Hahahaha too young for selection Rick. Maybe one day he might come and play for Delhi,” wrote Pant. Here’s a look at the video featuring Ricky Ponting and his son.

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves Ricky Ponting Jr. in awe ahead of RCB vs DC

Meanwhile, in another video shared by DC on Thursday, 8-year-old Fletcher William was awestruck on meeting the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. "Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr," Delhi Capitals captioned the post. DC are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 20 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC: RCB eye comeback, DC chase 1st win of IPL 2023

DC traveled to Bengaluru, seeking their maiden win of the IPL 2023 season as the bottom-placed team in the IPL 2023 points table. They have returned with losses against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, RCB head into the home game after losing a thriller against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

Facing LSG at home, Virat Kohli scored 61 runs in the first innings, while Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell contributed with 79 runs off 46 balls and 59 runs in 29 balls, respectively. With the top three RCB batters achieving individual fifties, the team reached a formidable total of 212 runs but couldn’t defend the total. They will now look to beat DC and earn their second win of the season.