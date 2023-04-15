'This Is Unacceptable', Simon Doull Lambasts India Player's Abysmal Display In IPL 2023

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw is facing a lot of criticism over his form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shaw has registered a string of low scores in the first five matches for Delhi. On Saturday, the Mumbai-born cricketer got dismissed for a duck while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Anuj Rawat effectuated a brilliant throw from the extra cover region to run out Shaw on the fourth ball of the opening over.

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator, Simon Doull lashed out at Shaw for not living up to the expectations in the ongoing IPL. “You have got to take that first run harder. This is unacceptable,” Doull said while commentating for Star Sports. Shaw has registered three single-digit scores in five matches for Delhi Capitals this season. In the two matches where he managed to breach the double-digit mark, Prithvi Shaw got dismissed for less than 20 runs."

After the match, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said that "runouts are non-negotiable" in the shortest format and that it can sometimes cost the team a game. Here's how Prithvi Shaw got run out in the match against RCB."

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from their entire batting lineup. RCB bowlers then restricted Delhi Capitals to a score of 151/9, thus winning the match by 23 runs. Delhi Capitals have now lost five matches on the trot. They are the only side in the ongoing season to not win even a single match. Delhi are currently at the bottom of the points table.

