DC Vs RCB Today IPL Match Prediction: Dream11 Team, Predicted 11, Pitch News, Toss Update

Delhi Capitals are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, May 6. Both teams are coming off similar results in their last five games, winning three games and losing on other two occasions. Meanwhile, both teams head into the match on the back of victories in their previous fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their last game, which witnessed a dramatic conclusion. The iconic Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir was reignited in front of the Lucknow crowd, as the RCB superstar was seen being animated throughout the match. Virat Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for the on-field scuffle.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are coming off a thrilling win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last game. DC won a thriller in the final over by restricting GT to 125/6, while Hardik Pandya and co. were chasing 131 runs. They will now look to secure their fourth win of IPL 2023 on Saturday.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 50: Probable Playing XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

DC: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs RCB today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Both teams are coming off victories in their previous games. While DC beat GT in Ahmedabad, RCB defeated LSG in Lucknow. Heading into Saturday's game, RCB look like the stronger side to clinch a victory.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 50: Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 50: Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is expected to be balanced for both batters and bowlers during the game. The average first innings score in the last five games in Delhi has been 163 runs. At the same time, teams batting first have won only 5 out of the 25 T20 games played at the venue. Pacers are likely to dominate the batsmen as they have taken 62% of the wickets at the venue.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 50: What is the head-to-head record?

DC and RCB have played a total of 29 matches against each other in the IPL. RCB lead the head-to-head stats with 18 wins, while DC have won only 10 games. Meanwhile, one match between both teams ended in no result. In their last clash, RCB beat DC by 23 runs on April 25.