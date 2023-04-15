Virat Kohli has had a tremendous start to the IPL 2023. The batsman has scored two sublime knocks of above 50 and could soon come into contention for the Orange Cap. While cricket fans in India are pleased to see Virat Kohli back in form, broadcaster Simon Doull criticised Kohli for not keeping pace with the strike rate.

Upon witnessing Virat Kohli's innings against LSG, Simon Doull stated that Kohli might be playing for a personal milestone. In the match 15 of IPL 2023, Kohli started in a blistering fashion but later on in the innings his rhythm seemingly turned off and he took 10 balls to move from the 42-run mark to get to his 50. Kohli ended up scoring 59 off 44 balls but on the day RCB lost the game to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket. Kohli's innings thus was not evidently liked by the former Kiwi bowler.

DC vs RCB: Simon Doull's statement on Virat Kohli

“Kohli started off like a train; he was going hammer and tongs, playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took ten balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going,” Doull said on commentary.

Virat Kohli's reply

During an interview with Jio Cinema, Kohli showcased the clarity of thought that he implements while batting and in the process answered his critics. Kohli first laid weight on the role of anchor in today's game and followed it up by expressing how he intends to take his game forward. "Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, they look at the game differently,"

Kohli told Robin Uthappa in an interview for JioCinema. "Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like 'oh, they have started rotating the strike'. When you haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings become much easier," he added.