DC vs RR: Ricky Ponting backs struggling batsman; 'He looks a million dollars in training'

Delhi Capitals has had the worst possible start to their IPL 2023 campaign. The team lost against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday by a heavy margin of 57 runs. The loss was the third successive in the current season. DC have lost all three of the matches played and are now searching for its knight in shining armor.

While a week has passed since the commencement of IPL 2023, the tournament is still in its early stage. However, every year a team or two often gets derailed from their ideal trail at the beginning itself, and this year too a couple of teams have come in contention. Delhi Capitals is seemingly one of the teams as the franchise is yet to get off the mark this season. Fans have heavily come down on the performance of Delhi Capitals and one of the reasons highlighted is Prithvi Shaw falling cheaply again and again. The opening pair of Shaw and David Warner which was touted as the X-factor of Delhi Capitals hasn't spent much time in the middle together as Shaw has perished without creating much impact. On Saturday, the 23-year-old got out on a golden duck in the first over Itself to Trent Boult. Amid the criticism faced by Shaw, DC coach Ricky Ponting has backed the player and brought revealed how Shaw fared during the preparation.

"I don't think Trent Boult's pace worried him. The moving ball, that worried him. He is one of those guys that... if any of you guys were at training yesterday and watched him bat, he just looked a million dollars. His preparation was great. He has got a poor record against left-armers, which I think every opposition team knows," Ponting said after the game.

DC vs RR: IPL 2023 match 11

Coming into the match, at the back of two losses, Delhi Capitals wanted a respite, however, Rajasthan Royals' openers had other ideas, as they took the attack to the DC bowlers and helped the team put a huge total on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added a blistering 92 for the first wicket, and following the wicket of Jaiswal, Jos continued to boss the game. He scored 79 runs off 51 balls. Chasing 200 runs, the Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they lost Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over on consecutive deliveries. At 0-2, DC captain David Warner started to anchor the innings but with little support from the other end it was too big a task for the Capitals, and in the end, their innings succumbed at 142.