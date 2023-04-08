DC vs RR: Sanju Samson on the verge of achieving major milestone in IPL; check details

DC vs RR: After overtaking Ajinkya Rahane to become Rajasthan Royals leading run scorer, Sanju Samson is hit another milestone playing for the franchise. On Saturday, Samson would be captaining the "Halla Bol" outfit against the Delhi Capitals side, who is searching for its first win in the 2023 campaign. The match would hand Sanju an opportunity to breach a mark that hasn't been achieved before.

The IPL 2023 season is turning out to be quite memorable for Sanju Samson. The RR Skipper has already reached the summit of the list of highest run-getters for RR and is now 54 runs away from becoming the first player of the franchise to complete 3000 runs. Samson will likely be opening the proceedings for the Royals in match 11 of the prevalent season and would fancy his chance to get to the record today itself. The DC vs RR match will be the 999th match of the eminent league, thus, the match could become more special for the Rajasthan captain.

In the IPL, Sanju Samson has been able to prove his mettle time and time again, however, the 27-year-old is fighting for a place in Team India. In the past, the player has been in and out of the squad and has struggled to showcase consistent run. The ongoing IPL special serves as a chance for the player to get into the scheme of things for the upcoming 50-over World Cup set to take place later in the year in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2023 match 11 Preview

In the match, Delhi Capitals would be coming in at the back of two losses and would be eager to get off the mark on the league table. However, Rajasthan is a formidable side and would be looking to acquire the winning formula exhibited in the match against KKR. DC would be exploring options from the bench today as Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the match. As for Rajasthan, the XI that took the field against PBKS may grace the ACA stadium today.

Rajasthan Royals probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals probable Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Russouw, Phil Salt (wk), Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed