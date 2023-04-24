'He's gonna be working his backside off to get back': David Warner comments after DC drop Prithvi Shaw

India batsman Prithvi Shaw has been dropped from the Delhi Capitals' 16-member team after a series of poor performances in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner provided a huge update on Shaw's exclusion after the toss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Warner backed Shaw to make a comeback into the team, saying that he is hungry and determined to get back into the side.

DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals drop Prithvi Shaw

"We know he [Prithvi Shaw] is a very very good player. He's gonna be working his backside off to get back into the team, we know that. He is very hungry and determined. I have no doubt that he will probably make his way back in," Warner said after the toss in Hyderabad.

Prithvi Shaw has played six games in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals thus far and has scored 47 runs at a dismal average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.50.

SRH vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

Image: Twitter/ZER0_HUMO