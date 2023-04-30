DC Vs SRH: David Warner Reasons Demoting Axar Patel; 'We Know That Him And Me'

Delhi Capitals lost match 40 of Indian Premier League 2023 by nine runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad after the visiting side in Hyderabad failed to chase down 198 runs. DC were restricted on 188/6 in 20 overs, despite half-century contributions by Philip Salt (59 off 35) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39). However, one of the biggest talking points about DC’s failed run chase was Axar Patel coming in down at no. 7.

The star Delhi Capitals all-rounder remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls, as the team fell short of the target by just nine runs. Shedding light on the team’s decision to send Axar Patel down the order, the skipper David Warner made an interesting revelation. Warner said Patel was used late than his usual position because of his ability against spinners in the middle overs.

“He's (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle,” Warner said. It is worth noting that Axar is the second–highest run scorer for DC in IPL 2023 so far, with 211 runs in eight games at an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 142.56.

"To come up 9 runs short is disappointing"

The decision to send the all-rounder down the order turned out to be a failed move by DC as he ended up remaining not out on 29 off 14 after hitting two sixes and a four. He was the third-highest run-scorer for DC on Saturday, in the game which also marked Mitchell Marsh's 4/27 in the first innings. Courtesy of his all-round contribution, Marsh ended up winning the Player of the Match on a losing cause.

“We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult,” Warner added while talking about the loss.