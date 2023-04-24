In the ever-continuing IPL 2023 action, today Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. While almost half of the tournament is in books, both teams are still struggling to pick up a winning momentum. On paper, it is a battle between number 9 (SRH) and number 10 (DC) but considering the star power attached to both teams a superlative action might ensue from 7:30 PM IST.

After finally ending the long stretch of losses in their previous match against KKR, DC would be looking to acquire another victory today, however, the team that would be standing between them and their seeking would be SRH. Sunrisers are only slightly better on the Points Table and having incurred a couple of losses, they would be eager to get back into winning ways. Thus, with so much intrigue associated with the contest, let's look forward to the on-ground action.\

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: M Agarwal, H Klaasen (wk), H Brook, A Markram (c), A Sharma, B Kumar, M Markande, M Jansen, U Malik, W Sundar, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi

DC vs SRH IPL 2023: What is the head-to-head record between the teams?

DC vs SRH is a contest that has taken place 21 times in the coveted league. out of these encounters, 10 have been won by Delhi Capitals, and on 11 occasions Sunrisers got the better of Capitals. As for the last 5 matches between the two, it is 4-1 in favor of DC.

DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Dream 11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batter: D Warner, R Tripathi, H Brook, M Pandey, A Sharma

All-rounder: A Patel, A Markram

Bowler: K Yadav, M Markande, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH IPL 2023: What is the pitch report?

The pitch is expected to provide decent support to the batters in this game. The average first innings score in the last five T20 games is above 170 runs, however, it is the chasing team that has been more beneficial. Thus, the team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl.