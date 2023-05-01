Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by nine runs. The match was being played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. However, during the DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match a fight broke out in the Mohinder Amarnath Stand between fans of both the franchises and the video went viral on social media for the same.

In a video shared on social media, a group of fans can be seen indulging in an ugly fight during the DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match. The fight was noticed by the police officers later and they can also be seen intervening between the two parties amidst a heated environment.

"All the fans were pacified and no complaint was made from either side. They were forced and told to sit quietly. On investigation, it was found that the whole ruckus started on a small issue of blocking the view, a police officer present during the fight said in a statement.

DC vs SRH: Fistfight breaks out between fans

Coming back to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a first innings score of 197/6 wherein Abhishek Sharma top scored with an innings of 67 runs off just 36 balls. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen also came up with a half-century and scored 53 runs off 27 balls and giving the much-needed finish to his innings.

While chasing the target, Delhi Capitals lost skipper David Warner for a duck and was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After Warner's wicket, it was Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh who added 112 runs in 66 balls for the second wicket and also ended up playing innings of 59 and 63 runs respectively.

However, after both the batsmen were dismissed Delhi Capitals were not given any chance to come back in the match by SRH and they faced a horrible batting collapse and ended up being on the losing side. Capitals suffered their sixth loss in the Indian Premier League 2023 and are also placed at the bottom of the table whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad now have surpassed Mumbai Indians and are placed in the eighth position.