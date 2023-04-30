DC Vs SRH: Ricky Ponting Irked With David Warner As DC Skipper Gets Out On A Duck - WATCH

Delhi Capitals could not continue their winning momentum at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the opposition's target of 198 runs in the DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match and ended up being on the losing side. Capitals skipper as well was dismissed for a duck in the match and got removed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After Warner went into the pavilion without troubling the scorers, team coach Ricky Ponting didn't seem happy with his dismissal and looked serious about the same.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batting first in the match secured a first-innings total of 197/6, wherein Abhishek Sharma top scored with 66 runs while the other batsmen failed to contribute to the team's score.

Ricky Ponting stare David Warner after he got dismissed for a duck; Watch

David Warner has been one of the top performers of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 and was also expected to do the same. But the fortunes didn't favored him and he was removed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second ball of the Capitals innings. While Warner got dismissed, DC coach Ricky Ponting was not happy with the way he got out and also was seen as angry in expression.

Coming back to the match, Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen also came up with a half-century and scored 53 runs off 27 balls and giving the much-needed finish to his innings.

While chasing the target, after David Warner's dismissal it was Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh added 112 runs for the second wicket and played innings of 59 and 63 runs respectively. Salt hit nine fours whereas Marsh came up with one four and six sixes respectively.

However, after both the batsmen fell Delhi Capitals suffered a batting collapse and in the end, they ended up on the losing side. Mayank Markande came up with an economical bowling performance and ended the match with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

Delhi Capitals suffered their sixth loss in the Indian Premier League 2023 and are also placed at the bottom of the table whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad now have surpassed Mumbai Indians and are placed in the eighth position.