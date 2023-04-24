Shane Watson heaped praises on Axar Patel as the former Australian all-rounder is pretty impressed with his batting skills. The left-arm spinner has been on a run-scoring spree since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he flexed his muscle with the bat against Australia. Axar was appointed as the vice-captain of Delhi before the start of IPL 2023.

Shane Watson heaped praises on Delhi Capitals' vice-captain

Axar has maintained his sublime form in the cash-rich tournament too as the 29-year-old has shone with the bat. He has accumulated 148 runs ins six matches which includes a half-century. The likes of Prithvi Shaw have failed to live up to the bill for DC and Axar seems to have grabbed his chances to cement his position.

He has been hitting with an astonishing strike rate of 148 and helped his side to notch their first win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match.

Watson emphasised Axar's importance as he feels the player his proved his mettle as a batsman.

"The first few years of Axar, we were used to seeing him as a very skilled bowler but his batting was a little restricted. But now he's a world-class power hitter and a world-class batsman. We saw that in the Test matches against Australia and now to see what he's done in IPL is very special. It shows his dedication to his skill. And he's doing it against the best bowlers in the world, not part-time bowlers."

Watson also went on to outline Ishant Sharma's contribution who also played a crucial role in the win against KKR.

"I enjoyed my rivalry playing against Ishant Sharma. Now to work with him as a coaching staff is incredible. He certainly will play a big part in our team, especially in the powerplay. There's still a lot of T20 cricket left in Ishant Sharma."

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma