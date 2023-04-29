The fans at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will witness the bottom-of-the-table clash between David Warner-led Delhi Capitals and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams encountered each other in IPL 2023 in match 34 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad wherein the Capitals emerged victorious by seven runs over Sunrisers.

Delhi Capitals under the leadership of David Warner are coming into the match with a winning momentum with two consecutive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team would like to continue their winning streak and also will try to move upward in the points table.

The Aiden Markram's side on the other hand has headed back to the losing track and is coming into the match after losing games to Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad will also miss the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to his hamstring injury.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, A Porel, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, K Ahmed,

Sunrisers Hyderabad: M Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

SRH win the toss, elect to bat first.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have encountered each other 22 times in the history of the Indian Premier League and the record stands equal with 11 wins a piece. Delhi Capitals have a slight edge in the last five matches and have been on the winning side three times whereas SRH have also won two matches.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: Today IPL Match Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batter: D Warner, R Tripathi, H Brook, M Agarwal, A Sharma

All-rounder: A Patel, A Markram (c)

Bowler: K Yadav, M Markande, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 match: What is the pitch report of today's match?

DC vs SRH pitch report: The pitch at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi is generally known for its slow nature and is also very helpful for the spinners. Batting might also be easy on the ground due to the fast outfield and small boundaries.

DC vs SRH today match prediction: What is Today IPL match prediction?

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at the bottom of the table, however, the Capitals are coming into the match with a winning momentum whereas SRH has lost three matches on the trot. Seeing the squads and the current form of both teams, Delhi are favorites to win the match against Sunrisers.