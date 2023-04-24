DC Vs SRH: Will Prithvi Shaw Get Dropped From Squad? Here's Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw faces the threat of getting dropped from the playing XI for match no. 34 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday. The 23-year-old has failed to live up to the expectations this season, returning with a string of low scores so far. Having played six games so far in the 2023 season, Shaw is yet to cross the 15-run mark and has returned with two ducks already.

The 23-year-old has scored 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13, in the six outings he has made this year for the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals. His inability to tackle pace and spin has been largely exposed this year, which puts him in shallow waters in terms of retaining his place in the playing XI. In case Shaw gets dropped from the playing XI, Mitchell Marsh is expected to open the innings with David Warner.

ALSO READ | SRH Vs DC Today Match IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Look To Regain Winning Momentum At Home

DC Playing XI: Who will open for Delhi Capitals with David Warner?

Alongside the aforementioned changes, DC might also include Priyam Garg in the playing XI for the IPL 2023 Match 34. The Uttar Pradesh batsman has been roped in by the Delhi-based franchise as a replacement for pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the probable playing XIs and full squads for DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

SRH XI: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Hauls Up Delhi Capitals' Players After KKR Win: 'Be It Prithvi, Manish'

SRH vs DC: Full Squads for IPL 2023 Match 34

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Squad

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel