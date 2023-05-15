Whenever CSK plays, MS Dhoni's name reverberates in every corner of the ground. The voice tends to get louder when the spectators see the legend in front of them. Something similar of the sort took place yesterday after the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match.

While Chennai Super Kings had a tough outing at Chepauk on Sunday but that did not stop the crowd from cheering for MS Dhoni at the top of their voices. The "Dhoni, Dhoni" chants have become a certainty over the years in the IPL but during the CSK vs KKR match, there appeared a moment when the bearer of the chants also endured a little blip due to the deafening noise. As it has become a norm for the captains to chat with the broadcasters after the match, MS Dhoni's turn came after the culmination of the match and a loud cheer by the chepauk crowd left Dhoni in splits and unable to hear what the broadcaster Simon Doull uttered from the other end.

MS Dhoni turns up the volume upon not hearing Simon Doull

As Simon Doull seemingly asked Dhoni to render his comments about the match, the former Indian captain informed the individual with the help of hand gesture that he is unable to catch what has been spoken on the microphone. To match the mega hertz of the resounding noise of the crowd Dhoni turned up the voice by bending it to the level where the control box was kept. Here's what happened on the ground.

MS Dhoni, before post match interview, increasing speaker volume due to loud cheer from crowd at Chepauk.#CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/X6kyqjpOzg — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 14, 2023

Ahead of the match, it was asserted that Chennai Super Kings could become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023, should they beat KKR. However, on the day Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of CSK. Batting first, Chennai could only post 144 on the board, which was their lowest total in the prevalent edition. In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from the early setbacks and went past the target with 6 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare. Rinku Singh once again turned out to be the hero for KKR. The youngster played a cautious innings of 54 off 43 balls and got the Man of the Match award.