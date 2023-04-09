Delhi Capitals Chairman Parth Jindal Raises Question On 'Intent' After Back To Back Loses

DC vs RR: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals suffered their third consecutive loss against the Rajasthan Royals in the 11th match of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Capitals were not able to chase down the target of 200 and fell short by 57 runs as none of the Delhi batsmen were able to stay at the crease except David Warner.

Now after the humiliating start, the Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal was also disappointed by the team's loss and questioned the team's intent on Twitter. "3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this Delhi Capitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let’s regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!", Parth said.

Parth Jindal questions Delhi Capitals intent

3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let’s regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting also felt distraught with the loss and also hinted at some changes to the team while speaking during the post-match press interaction.

“We are a long way off right now and I can’t put my finger on why. If I watch these boys train and prepare, their work has been really good but it hasn’t just come across as any results yet on the field. So if I could put my finger on it, I would change it. We have to think about players we are putting on the ground as what we have put in hasn’t worked, as a coaching group we will talk with our captain and take a call", Ricky Ponting said.

If we get to the match so the Delhi Capitals invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first and they were able to reach a total of 199/4. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shimron Hetmyer came out with big scores in the match and contributed to the team's victory. \

Coming into the chase the target Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on consecutive balls from Trent Boult and from here they were never able to come back in the chase. Warner tried to anchor the innings but at last, the target proved to be too much for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.