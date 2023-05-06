Delhi Capitals Coach James Hopes Believes Veteran Bowler Got 'more Years Left' In IPL

Delhi Capitals’ fast bowling coach James Hopes believes Ishant Sharma still has a lot to offer to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite being left out of the 2022 tournament, the 34-year-old veteran has made a strong comeback this season and played a significant role in outwitting the fighting champs, the Gujarat Titans, in their home ground earlier this week. Sharma bowled an excellent knuckleball to dismiss Vijay Shankar, which received praise from the commentators as one of the best-disguised deliveries in recent times.

Hopes praised Sharma’s contribution to the team and said he has more years left in the IPL. Hopes mentioned Sharma has been performing well and was doing what the Delhi Capitals management has asked of him. The coach also revealed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh would return to the side after his absence against Gujarat Titans. However, DC still face an arduous task to reach the playoffs, but the team is gaining confidence after winning three out of the last four matches, and Hopes believes they can finish the season on a powerful note.

Hopes added Sharma did specific work in the nets to prepare for his role in the match, and his wisdom is valuable to the team. He also highlighted the outstanding performance of Khaleel, who helped move the new ball in their last match. DC will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming match.

"He has been really good for us and it is nice to have a senior head in the field. Both he and Khaleel, the first time we put them in the attack and they both move the new ball which is what we want. He has got more years left in the IPL," Hopes was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We have won three out of the last four, we have won a couple of games that we had no right to win. So, the boys are getting the confidence and even if we lose the next couple of games the boys are playing in the best T20 tournament. We keep preparing, we keep pushing to finish the season strongly," Hopes added.

Image: BCCI

