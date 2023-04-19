Delhi Capitals players' bats, pads, equipments worth lakhs stolen before IPL match: Report

Amidst Delhi Capitals' dismal run in the IPL 2023, it seems like nothing is going right for the Delhi-based franchise ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. As the team landed at the Delhi airport, they found that their multiple stuff including bats, pads, and other things have been stolen from their luggage. Capitals last faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 23rd match but ended up losing the match by 23 runs. This was the 5th consecutive loss for the David Warner-led side and they are placed at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' players lose equipments

As per major reports, bats along with shoes, pads, and other cricketing equipment were stolen from the Delhi Capitals' luggage after they landed in New Delhi from Bengaluru. Most of the equipment belonged to players like David Warner, Yash Dhull, Phil Salt, and Mitchell Marsh.

Coming to Delhi Capitals' current scenario in the Indian Premier League, the David Warner-led side is currently placed at the bottom of the table with five losses out of five matches. Capitals will now next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in match 28 of the IPL 2023.

The 2020 season finalists have not had a good run in the tournament so far as none of their players except captain David Warner and all-rounder Axar Patel. In the absence of their regular captain Rishabh Pant, the middle order as well has failed to deliver till now, and Anrich Nortje who was one of the real strengths of the team in the bowling department has looked off-color till now in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals have got nine matches left in their campaign and now if they want to make a direct entry into the playoffs they at least need to win the last eight of their remaining matches otherwise it will be a very tough road ahead for the Capitals in the IPL 2023.