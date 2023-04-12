'He Still Can Perform': South African Cricketer In Awe Of Retired Cricket Legend

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Despite being early in the tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already had many memorable moments. One of the biggest highlights has been the return of Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which has kept fans buzzing. CSK opener Devon Conway talked about the electric atmosphere at the Chepauk stadium and his experience when Dhoni came out to bat during their home game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"It was special to see MS walk out of the Chepauk stadium. You hear a lot of stories about the crowd going crazy when he walks out to bat. And experiencing that yesterday firsthand, being there was special. I mean, it was so loud I literally couldn’t hear myself," Conway said in a video shared by CSK.

"Execute his first ball, hit it for six, and then his second ball hit an even bigger six. I mean, not many players in the world can do that. So, yeah, it was amazing to be there and experience that in person. And yes, it was just special to watch it firsthand," he added.

Chennai all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's pressure when walking out to bat with the entire stadium chanting his name.

"For me, sitting there on the sidelines yesterday and seeing him go out, obviously, everyone’s cheering. And I can’t even imagine the amount of pressure that will be on his shoulders. One of the best finishers ever in the world. And it’s so pleasing to see that he still can perform," Pretorius said. Chennai Super Kings, who are four-time champions, are scheduled to play against Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, in the 17th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK IPL 2023 Team

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: Twitter/CSK