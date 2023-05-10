'Dhoni Closes Chepauk Doors And Thrashes Opposition Mercilessly. CSK Is Ruthless': Pathan

DC vs CSK: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has called his erstwhile teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy 'ruthless,' saying that whenever an opposition team comes to Chennai, MS Dhoni closes Chepauk doors and thrashes the team. Pathan, while presenting on Star Sports ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, said CSK will definitely qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, adding that the Dhoni-led side will now try and make it to the top-2.

Pathan also called CSK a ruthless team and said that Dhoni's side deals with the opposition in its own way. Pathan remarked that whenever an opposition side comes to CSK's home ground, 'Chacha Chowdhary' Dhoni closes Chepauk Stadium's doors and outplays the opposition irrespective of who it is.

"CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now they will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, 'Chacha Chowdhary' MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Pathan has played for both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Dhoni, on the other hand, has helped CSK win four IPL titles since being appointed the captain of the franchise in 2008. Apart from that, CSK have also won two Champions League T20 trophies under Dhoni's captaincy. Chennai has also won five runners-up awards in the IPL.

Dhoni is currently captaining Chennai in a match against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium. However, the Tamil Nadu-based side is looking in trouble as they could only post 167/8 in 20 overs. Dhoni scored 20 off 9 balls including two sixes and one boundary. Shivam Dube top-scored for the side with 25 off 12 balls.

CSK vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Riley Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Porel

