Dhoni Vs Kohli Vs Rohit: Harbhajan Singh Says No 'bigger Cricketer Than Him In India'

Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer and now commentator, recently commented on the immense popularity of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in India. Prior to the Chennai Super Kings' home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21, Harbhajan remarked that in India, no cricketer is bigger than Dhoni in terms of his fan following.

Harbhajan snubbed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from his list. While others may have surpassed Dhoni in terms of scoring more runs or taking more wickets but no one can match his massive base of supporters, Harbhajan said.

What did Harbhajan say about Dhoni?

Harbhajan added that Dhoni has fully embraced this fandom and has great respect for his teammates as well. Dhoni's demeanor, filled with affection and passion, is such that it can make anyone go mad, as per Harbhajan. Despite carrying this love and emotion for 15 years, Dhoni has remained unchanged, according to Harbhajan, who has shared the dressing room with him for India and for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all," he added.

Harbhajan was part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2011 and Dhoni was the captain of the team. Harbhajan was also a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, which played under Dhoni's captaincy. Harbhajan has won one IPL trophy with Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Harbhajan retired from all forms of cricket in December 2021.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni recently entered the record books for becoming the first player to captain more than 200 games for a single franchise in the IPL. Dhoni is also the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL's all-time list.

