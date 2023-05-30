Last Updated:

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Defy Gujarat Titans Their 2nd Consecutive IPL Title; See Pics

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to win their fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vishal Tiwari
Dhoni and Pandya at the toss
Image: BCCI/IPL

After the first day of IPL 2023 was washed out by rain, both teams came out on the reserve day to battle it out. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping of Gill
Image: BCCI/IPL

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started GT's innings with a bang but MS Dhoni displayed an amazing piece of stumping to remove the latter. Saha went on to smash a half-century.  

Sudharsan and Pandya are batting in the middle
Image: BCCI/IPL

Sai Sudharsan then started his onslaught on CSK by hitting 96 off 47 balls. He was assisted by captain Hardik Pandya (21). Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. 

Rain interruption
Image: BCCI/IPL

However, rain interrupted the IPL 2023 final once again, and play was stopped for a couple of hours. The match resumed with a revised target of 171 runs for CSK, which they had to chase in 15 overs.  

Conway and Gaikwad at strike
Image: BCCI/IPL

Devon Conway (47) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) provided a solid start to CSK followed by some brilliant cameos from veterans Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19).  

Mohit almost pulled it for GT
Image: BCCI/IPL

GT, however, bounced back with the help of Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma. The latter executed four perfect yorkers in the final over before conceding consecutive boundaries on the last two balls.   

Jadeja after hitting the winning runs
Image: BCCI/IPL

Ravindra Jadeja, who walked in after Dhoni's dismissal on a duck and CSK needing 22 off 13 balls, smashed a six and a four on the final two balls of the match to help his side win the 5th IPL title. 

Dhoni and the team celebrate the win
Image: BCCI/IPL

After Jadeja hit the winning runs, he ran across the ground taking a lap of honour in front of his home crowd in Gujarat. Dhoni then picked Jadeja up in his arms to celebrate the win. 

CSK win 5th IPL trophy
Image: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Dhoni and Stephen Fleming, has become the most successful side in the IPL, having equalled Mumbai's record. Note, CSK played more finals than MI. 

