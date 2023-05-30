Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Defy Gujarat Titans Their 2nd Consecutive IPL Title; See Pics

Quick links:
After the first day of IPL 2023 was washed out by rain, both teams came out on the reserve day to battle it out. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans.
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started GT's innings with a bang but MS Dhoni displayed an amazing piece of stumping to remove the latter. Saha went on to smash a half-century.
Sai Sudharsan then started his onslaught on CSK by hitting 96 off 47 balls. He was assisted by captain Hardik Pandya (21). Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs.
However, rain interrupted the IPL 2023 final once again, and play was stopped for a couple of hours. The match resumed with a revised target of 171 runs for CSK, which they had to chase in 15 overs.
Devon Conway (47) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) provided a solid start to CSK followed by some brilliant cameos from veterans Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19).
GT, however, bounced back with the help of Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma. The latter executed four perfect yorkers in the final over before conceding consecutive boundaries on the last two balls.
Ravindra Jadeja, who walked in after Dhoni's dismissal on a duck and CSK needing 22 off 13 balls, smashed a six and a four on the final two balls of the match to help his side win the 5th IPL title.
After Jadeja hit the winning runs, he ran across the ground taking a lap of honour in front of his home crowd in Gujarat. Dhoni then picked Jadeja up in his arms to celebrate the win.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.