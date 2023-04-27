Dinesh Karthik Names 3 Youngsters Who Could Be 'next Big Thing' In Indian Premier League

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik is no less than a star-studded veteran. The wicketkeeper-batsman is shining bright in his career and has amassed success in the IPL with the RCB franchise. Just like every other cricket star, the veteran also seems to have had his personal favorite moments throughout his time in the league. He is also aware of the rising stars that the league helps shed light on and has picked out some upcoming stars of his choice.

As a youngster, Karthik made his debut for Cricket when he was 19. Since then, several stars have emerged in the game, and the Indian Premier League gave them a platform to shine. DK takes notice of the young athletes and acknowledges them as the stars of tomorrow. While speaking on JioCinema, the keeper-batsman for RCB revealed some of his personal favorites from his journey in the Indian Premier League. DK picked Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, and Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan as the superstars in the making for Indian cricket.

DK's choices are more than incredible, as all the named athletes have outshined in the IPL and domestic tournaments. Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the under-19 world cup superstars and is the youngest cricketer to score a List A double century. Moreover, B. Sai Sudarshan is another standout athlete from Tamil Nadu and has showcased a stellar performance with the defending champions, the Titans.

Karthik's third choice is also an interesting one: Tilak Verma. The Mumbai Indians made a fair call in retaining his services for INR 1.7 crore, as he stands out as a good athlete in a franchise that is lacking charisma this year.

Dinesh Karthik highlighted some of his other favorite picks in addition to recognizing Indian cricket's rising talents. He praised M.S. Dhoni as the G.O.A.T. He disclosed that his greatest memory was winning with the Mumbai Indians. DK also paid tribute to Sunil Narine and Shane Watson while calling Shaun Marsh an underrated talent.

Jaiswal, Varma, and Sudarshan have all shone in recent years, and this season appears to be no different. The youth have demonstrated themselves in a more elite position, and they have the potential to reach greater heights. They are all Dinesh Karthik-approved, which might give an enormous boost to their confidence going forward in the league.