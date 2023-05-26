Ex-Australia player reveals what let RCB down in IPL 2023: 'DK has done that successfully'

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has expressed his belief that the ongoing IPL 2023 has been challenging for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team due to the unfortunate heel injury that sidelined Rajat Patidar from the tournament. Moody, who is a veteran coach, suggested that Patidar's absence created additional pressure on key players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell.

Moody further emphasized that no other batsman could effectively fill the void left by Patidar, resulting in RCB's struggle to find a suitable number three batsman throughout the campaign. He also pointed out the lack of impact Dinesh Karthik made as a finisher this season. He noted that Bangalore's middle order lacked the necessary firepower, with Karthik particularly struggling to perform.

"RCB was challenged right from the beginning of the tournament when Patidar was made unavailable, the key figure at number three. It exposed their batting and put an enormous amount of pressure on their big three," Moody said.

"The absence of Patidar did put a huge amount of pressure on Kohli, Maxwell, and Faf, but they absorbed that pressure and played particularly well. But still, you need more than three batters in your top order striking regularly. It also seemed to be a lot of moving chairs, with regards to who was given an opportunity to bat in that free position," he added.

"The other aspect of their batting was that they didn't seem to have the power or the finishers down the order at six and seven, which a lot of teams have had. DK [Dinesh Karthik] has done that successfully in the past, but he didn't have a season as he has done in the recent past," Moody concluded.

Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2023

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman had a disappointing tournament, scoring only 140 runs from 13 innings at an average of 11.66. Dinesh Karthik was picked in the RCB squad based on his solid performance in the previous season, in which he smashed 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55.00 and strike rate of 183.33.

Because of RCB's inconsistent performances in IPL 2023, the Karnataka-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs. They lost their final league stage game against Gujarat Titans despite Kohli hitting a magnificent century. Mumbai Indians advanced to the business end of the tournament as they managed to win their last league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

