Ex-BCCI Selector Backs Punjab Kings Keeper-batsman To Play For India Ahead Of Sanju Samson

Sunil Joshi, the current spin bowling coach of Punjab Kings and former chief selector of India, believes that Jitesh Sharma is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in India and is destined to play for the national team soon. Despite being part of the Indian T20 squad in the last two series, Jitesh did not get a chance to play. However, his consistent performances in domestic cricket and IPL over the past two years make him a strong contender for the next T20 series featuring India.

Joshi stated that Jitesh has been impressive, which is evident from the fact that he was chosen for the Indian team ahead of Sanju Samson. Jitesh has performed consistently well in domestic cricket and IPL in the last 18 months, which is why he is ahead of other wicketkeepers. While Samson and Ishan Kishan are also contenders for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot, Rishabh Pant's recovery from injuries may open up an opportunity for Jitesh.

'Jitesh is ahead of some other wicketkeepers'

Joshi added that Jitesh was part of the last T20 series and his role is to go out and express himself with the bat, which he has been doing well for Punjab Kings. Jitesh has a strike rate of over 165 in this IPL and is the second-highest run-getter for Punjab Kings after skipper Shikhar Dhawan. However, Joshi believes that for now, Jitesh should focus on the T20 format only as he has consistently performed well in this format in the last two years of IPL, and that was recognized by the wise people who picked him for the Indian team.

“Jitesh has been wonderful. It shows his quality and is one of the reasons he was picked in the Indian team in place of Sanju Samson. In the last 18 months how he has performed in domestic and IPL and that is the reason he is ahead of some other wicketkeepers,” Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Jitesh was already in the team in the last T20 series. His role is to go out and express himself with the bat and enjoy, and he has been doing that for Punjab Kings. Let's stick to the T20 format, he has done well consistently in this format in the last two years of IPL. That performance was recognised by the wise people who picked him for the Indian team,” Joshi said.

