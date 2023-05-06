'He Used To Call Him After Every Game': Ravi Shastri Narrates Unheard Virat Kohli Incident

DC vs RCB: Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the influence of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on his career. The duo's relationship was on display once again ahead of the IPL 2023 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli was seen touching Sharma's feet before the match. The incident has once again highlighted the close bond between Kohli and Sharma.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has now revealed that Kohli and Sharma would speak after every single game, discussing the former's performance and game plan. Shastri spoke about Kohli's relationship with Sharma while doing commentary during the IPL 2023 game between DC and RCB.

"When I was the coach of the Indian team, there wasn't a single match after which Virat did not call his childhood coach to talk about his game," Shastri on commentary.

Virat Kohli has often credited Sharma for his success in cricket, describing him as a father figure and a guiding force in his life. Sharma, who is also the coach of the Delhi senior team, has been associated with Kohli since the latter's early days in cricket.

Meanwhile, Sharma also rang the bell at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to mark the start of the match as Kohli along with his RCB opening partner Faf du Plessis walked out to bat.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Faf du Plessis and Kohli provided a solid start with an 82-run partnership at the top. Kohli scored his sixth half-century of the season after Du Plessis' dismissal. Also, note that this was the first time in IPL that Kohli walked out of the pavilion named after him in Delhi.

DC vs RCB: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals subs: Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Pravin Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore subs: Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Prabhudesai

Image: ViratKohli/Instagram