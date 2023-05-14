Ex-Indian Cricketer Says He Would Have Loved To Compete Under MS Dhoni Leadership

There hasn't been a dearth of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's admirers since he had started playing for the Indian team. Despite his retirement from the international scene, he remains one of the most popular cricketers around the world. Dhoni has been the undisputable leader of Chennai Super Kings and it remains to be seen whether he manages to guide his team to the IPL playoffs or not.

Ravi Shastri has been one of the staunch supporters of Dhoni and had the chance of witnessing his brilliance when he was the head coach of the Men-in Blue.

Ravi Shastri says he would have loved to play under MS Dhoni

In an interaction with Star Sports, the former Indian player revealed he would have loved to play under MS Dhoni's leadership.

“Mazaa aayega Dhoni ki captaincy mein khelna (Playing under Dhoni’s captaincy would be fun). His record as a captain forces you to put him right up."

He further went on to explain the minute details of how Dhoni ended up as the captain of the Indian team.

“Coolness is one thing but the way he reads and understands the game is terrific. I remember when I was a manager in 2007 and Dilip Vengsarkar was the selector. Rahul Dravid was injured in a practice session at the Eden Gardens, we were speaking and MS Dhoni’s name popped up. He asked me and I said, "This guy has the leadership quality."

"It didn’t take long and Dilip was on the same page. Dilip was an ideal selector at that time and he to had felt that this guy has got it in him. So, what he [Vengsarkar] was seeing was not just coolness but the ability to read the game, street-smart ability, personality, characterâ€æ all these things come into play when you are looking for a good captain,”

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Ruled out: Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson