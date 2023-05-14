Faf Du Plessis Achieves New Feat In IPL, Joins Countryman AB De Villiers In Elite List

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. In complex conditions and sweltering heat, Du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. He was cautious in the early overs, scoring only five runs off eight balls. However, the South African superstar unleashed himself in the latter part of his innings, hitting 55 off 44 balls.

This was Du Plessis’ seventh half-century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis also achieved a brilliant feat during his innings. In the fourth over, he attacked Adam Zampa with a four and then a six over mid-wicket. In the third-man area, the Protea edged Ravichandran Ashwin for a boundary to end the power play at 42/0. This boundary took him past the 4000-run milestone in the IPL.

He achieved the record in his 121st innings. With this achievement, the South African international became the 15th player overall and the second from his country after AB de Villiers to cross the 4000-run mark in the IPL. Du Plessis also became the fourth-highest overseas run-scorer in the league. David Warner, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle are the three other overseas players who have scored over 4000 runs in the cash-rich league besides Du Plessis.

RR vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up a titanic 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL playoff chances. They restricted Rajasthan in the second innings in the lowest total of this year’s IPL.

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive total on the board. Their bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up a scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs. Michael Bracewell (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked up two wickets each.

RCB bowled the Royals out for just 59 runs. Apart from Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer, none of the RR batters could breach the double-digit mark. Thanks to the sweep, RCB has now ascended to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Image: AP