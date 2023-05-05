'For Surya, Even SKY Is Not The Limit': Ex- IPL Star Heaps Praise For Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan anchored Mumbai Indians' chase against Punjab Kings and helped them to win the match by six wickets. Ishan and Surya did an attacking 55 ball 116 run partnership for the third wicket and both the batsmen ended up playing knocks of 75 and 66 runs respectively. The right-handed MI batsman struck the ball at a strike rate of 212.90 and his innings included eight fours and two sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav who is the number T20I batsman in the world and is also the backbone of the Mumbai Indians batting lineup. However, due to Surya's wide range shot hitting ability experts praise him by saying that, 'SKY has no limit' but now former Indian bowler and IPL star S Sreesanth feels that for Surya even 'SKY' is not the limit.

S Sreesanth heaps praise for Suryakumar Yadav

During a discussion on Star Sports, S Sreesanth said, "Sky is not just a batsman, he is a mathematician. The way he carries himself is fantastic. He cuts the field like a mathematician using a compass and protractor on paper. He does those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimensions of the ground, the speed of the bowler etc. He knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gap is. He is very precise. They say 'the sky is the limit' but for Surya, even the sky is not the limit."

"Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there is no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They have done it in the past and can repeat it", Sreesanth added.

Coming back to the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, batting first in the match Punjab Kings posted a gigantic first innings total of 213/3 wherein Liam Livingstone was the top scorer with an inning of 82* runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 195.24. His innings included seven fours and four sixes. Livingstone also did an unbeaten 119-run partnership along with Jitesh Sharma, who also scored 49* off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 181.48.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost captain Rohit Sharma for a duck and from here it was Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who played the anchor role and took MI close to the finish line. After both the batsmen got dismissed Tilak Varma and Tim David made sure that Mumbai cross the finish line.