Former Indian Cricketer Gives His Verdict On PBKS Vs KKR Clash; 'Won't Be Surprised If...'

PBKS vs KKR: The Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders were unable to go past Punjab Kings' target of 192 runs and ended up losing the match by seven runs (DLS method). The Kolkata-based franchise ended 146/7 in 16 overs before heavy rain interrupted the match and the covers was called on the ground and players went away off the field. However, the play could not start again and the Shikhar Dhawan side won the match as they were ahead of the DLS score.

Punjab Kings showed in the first match how balanced and talented squad their team has and also have given a message to the other teams that they are here to win the tournament. However former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks otherwise and opines that he won't be surprised if both KKR and PBKS don't qualify for the playoffs.

'I will not be too surprised if neither...': Aakash Chopra

"Kolkata was in front of Punjab. Both have their own problems. Punjab - well done, you have started with a win but the team is looking 50-50 as of now. Kolkata started with a loss but your team is also looking 50-50. I really hope that one of these teams qualifies but I will not be too surprised if neither of them qualifies", Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Coming back to the match so Punjab Kings while batting registered a total of 191/5 wherein Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a knock of 50 runs of just 32 balls and captain Shikhar Dhawan as well chipped in with a 40-run inning. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma provided further acceleration to their innings. KKR in return lost wickets at regular intervals and were never able to get going during the run chase. Only Andre Russell played a quickfire knock off 35 in 19 deliveries. The Punjab bowlers also bowled the right lengths which was also the main reason behind their success.

Punjab Kings have made a winning start to their IPL 2023 campaign and with the way they performed in the first match, they look pretty good to win the title. Punjab will play its next match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 5, 2023.