From CSK To RCB, IPL Franchises Celebrate India's Emphatic 2011 ODI World Cup Triumph

IPL 2023 : It's April 2, the date which is etched in the hearts of every Indian fan, as today 12 overs ago the famous phrase of Ravi Shatri "Dhoni finishes off in Style! India lifts the world cup after 28 years!" reverberated in the ears of a billion citizens, who venerate cricket. With 12 years gone by the cricket scenario has changed, yet on this day the nostalgic feeling overwhelms the Indian cricket fans. Thus, today the posts remembering the epic India vs Sri Lanka 2011 final are quite large on social media.

As the buzz around the IPL 2023 is at its highest, thus joining the trend to celebrate India's famous triumph is none other than the IPL franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, all have chipped with their posts on social media about India's World Cup 2011 win.

IPL franchises celebrate India's emphatic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph

Let's take a look at what IPL teams posted on Twitter.

#OnThisDay



Where were you when 🇮🇳 created history by lifting the #ICCWorldCup for the 2nd time? 😃#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/5Z7iOUNsaL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 2, 2023

🎙️ | “𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘊𝘶𝘱 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 28 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴!” 🏆



Throwback to this historic moment of our lives! 🇮🇳💙#INDvSL #WorldCup 2011 #Throwback pic.twitter.com/FAUTmFjvaP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 2, 2023

✔ Dhoni finishes off in style 🏁

✔ A magnificent strike into the crowd 🔥

✔ India lifts the World Cup after 28 years 🏆#OnThisDay in 2011, a dream of 1.2 billion came true! 🥹#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rdKssYbWvR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

No better motivation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QVU0mqvSxS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023



As mentioned, the ICC World Cup 2011 has a special place in the hearts of Indians, and with 2023 being the World Cup Year the enthusiasts would be hoping that scenes that were prevalent in 2011 will repeat this year. Moreover, the irony is the coming world cup will also take place in India. The WC 2023 is scheduled to start in October and will likely continue till the end of November.