From CSK To RCB, IPL Franchises Celebrate India's Emphatic 2011 ODI World Cup Triumph

IPL 2023 : It's April 2, the date which is etched in the hearts of every Indian fan, as today 12 overs ago the famous phrase of Ravi Shatri "Dhoni finishes off in Style! India lifts the world cup after 28 years!" reverberated in the ears of a billion citizens, who venerate cricket. With 12 years gone by the cricket scenario has changed, yet on this day the nostalgic feeling overwhelms the Indian cricket fans. Thus, today the posts remembering the epic India vs Sri Lanka 2011 final are quite large on social media.

As the buzz around the IPL 2023 is at its highest, thus joining the trend to celebrate India's famous triumph is none other than the IPL franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, all have chipped with their posts on social media about India's World Cup 2011 win.ย

IPL franchises celebrate India's emphatic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph

Let's take a look at whatย IPL teams posted on Twitter.

#OnThisDay



Where were you when ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ created history by lifting the #ICCWorldCup for the 2nd time? ๐Ÿ˜ƒ#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/5Z7iOUNsaL โ€” Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 2, 2023

โœ” Dhoni finishes off in style ๐Ÿ

โœ” A magnificent strike into the crowd ๐Ÿ”ฅ

โœ” India lifts the World Cup after 28 years ๐Ÿ†#OnThisDay in 2011, a dream of 1.2 billion came true! ๐Ÿฅน#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rdKssYbWvR โ€” Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

No better motivation ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ pic.twitter.com/QVU0mqvSxS โ€” Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023



As mentioned, the ICC World Cup 2011 has a special place in the hearts of Indians, and with 2023 being the World Cup Year the enthusiasts would be hoping that scenes that were prevalent in 2011 will repeat this year. Moreover, the irony is the coming world cup will also take place in India. The WC 2023 is scheduled to start in October and will likely continue till the end of November.