Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for his shot selection against CSK; 'Wasn’t a captain’s shot'

On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing loss against Chennai Super Kings. It was the defeat which may have dented MI’s hopes to soar for the playoffs and picked up significant criticism. Sunil Gavaskar came down heavily on Rohit Sharma for the shot he played that led to his dismissal.

In the MI vs CSK match, Rohit Sharma yet again went without disturbing the scorers. It was the second consecutive Duck of Rohit Sharma this season, taking the overall count to 16. Sunil Gavaskar, who had earlier stated that Sharma should take some time off before the WTC final, criticized the MI captain for the way he lost his wicket against CSK.

“It just doesn’t seem as if he is in the game. I may be completely wrong, but the shot he played wasn’t a captain’s shot. A captain repairs the innings knowing that the team is in trouble, plays a decent knock, and gets the team to a good total. Two wickets gone for not too many in the power-play and you are not in form,” Gavaskar was quoted while speaking to Star Sports.

“If you are in form, I still understand the scoop shot, but it’s a huge shot when you have got two ducks in the previous game. So, you want to play and get yourself off the mark, get some circulation in the legs, running quick ones and twos, and then go for the big ones. Maybe, he is preoccupied and maybe a little break would do him good. But it’s for him and the MI team management to take a call,” he added.

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK: Chennai secure 6-wicket win

MI vs CSK is perhaps the most coveted match in the IPL. In their earlier meeting, it was Chennai who picked up an easy win. A month has passed since then, but the scenario remains the same. In the reverse fixture, the Chennai Super Kings swept the win after the Mumbai Indians set up a meager 139 runs on the board. Chennai won by six wickets. Matheesha Pathirana was hailed the man of the match for his magical spell of 3 for 15 from 4 overs.