Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's on-field heated altercation has continued to be the talking point even though certain hours have passed. Both individuals have been fined 100% of their match fees from the LSG vs RCB IPL encounter by bcci. Sunil Gavaskar, however, thinks the punishment should have been stricter.

The visuals that the onfield scuffle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have remained the number 1 point of discussion. Sunil Gavaskar, who is associated with star sports as a broadcaster gave his view on what transpired between Gambhir and Kohli on the following day while presenting his expertise on the GT vs DC match. Gavaskar is of the view that such cases should see stern action.

Also READ | CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Gavaskar wants strict punishment for Kohli-Gambhir after brawl

Sunil Gavaskar paid heed to the monetary punishment that Kohli and Gambhir received and called it a "stiff fine". Gavaskar also reminisced on how his time was different. Here's what Gavaskar stated.

"Well, I saw the visuals only a while ago, I did not see the match live yesterday. These things never look good. What is a 100 percent match fee? What exactly is a 100 percent match fee? If it is Kohli, who is on maybe Rs 17 crore for RCB, which means Rs 17 crore for a possible 16 matches, including the semi-finals, and finals. So you are talking about a crore of rupees. Is he going to be fined Rs 1 crore and more? Well, that's a very, very stiff fine," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"I don't know what Gambhir's situation is."They should ensure that this is not repeated. You are hoping that this is not repeated because it's such a stiff fine, such a stiff punishment. You want to play it hard, play it competitively. During the time that we played, there was a bit of banter, but there was none of this aggression that we see now. A lot of it has got to do with the fact that everything is on TV too. Because of the fact that you are on TV, you tend to do maybe just that little bit extra," he added.

Also Check: PBKS vs MI today match IPL live score: Who wins the battle of Mohali?

"So, my point, do something which will make sure, these things don't happen again. If it has to you know, like it happened with Harbhajan and Sreesanth 10 years ago, that you have to ask them for maybe step aside for a couple of matches. Make sure you do something that ensure that these things don't happen and also something that will hurt the team. That's a stiff one," he added.