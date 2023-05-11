'Gautam Gambhir Is Never Going To Back Down To Virat Kohli': England Legend's Huge Remark

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has opened up on the recent on-field scuffle between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli and has said that the sport will be boring without on-field conflicts.

Graeme Swann is presently in India for his commentary duties for JIo Cinema during the IPL, He said it's not right to curb the natural instincts of players so much so that they can't wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Click here for live updates of KKR vs RR

Kohli is passionate about his cricket

Swann was of the opinion that he found nothing wrong in the way both Kohli and Gambhir reacted to the situation but also stated that it could have been handled in a better way. "You should never try to dilute the players so much that they do not wear their hearts on their sleeves," Swann told PTI. "One of the reasons Virat Kohli is 'Virat Kohli' is because he's so passionate about his cricket. He's so in your face when he's playing and he intimidates a lot of players" he said.

"Some may think he's going too far. They are massive personalities, who grew up and played together. Gautam Gambhir is never going to back down to Virat.

''If it spills over off the field and there's swearing stuff then that's wrong. As long as there are handshakes after the game and has not created a bad image on the screen, then I'm all for their passion," he added.

Gambhir-Kohli tussle vs The ashes

Graeme Swann also made a staggering comparison of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir with 'The Ashes' which is contested fiersely between Australia-England.

"Let's face it, if there was never any conflict in sport, it would be so dull. Having played Ashes test series throughout my life, this is nothing compared to that," he said.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were found guilty of IPL Code of Conduct and were docked their full match fees. Another LSG cricketer, Naveen-ul-Haq, who too was involved in a brawl with Kohli, was slapped with a 50% fine

Coming to the IPL, The tournament is at its business end now and all the 4 playoff sports are up for the grabs. RCB will play Rajasthan Royals on 14th May whereas LSG will be facing off against SRH in their next match..