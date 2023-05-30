'Great Night For CSK & Also....': Rayudu Sends Internet Into Meltdown With Latest Post

Ambati Rayudu shares his thoughts after winning the IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings after beating Gujarat Titans in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The right-hander batsman capped off his IPL career on a high note after winning his sixth title on the 29th of May playing a crucial role in making 19 runs in just 8 balls. The Super Kings needed to chase down the big score of 171 in 15 overs after the overs were reduced due to rain.

Rayudu hit 2 sixes and one four in his last-ever cricket match as the 37-year-old star early announced that the IPL 2023 final would be his last-ever appearance. He played 203 IPL Matches, having 187 innings, creating a total; of 4348 runs before hanging up his boots.

What did Ambati Rayudu post on Twitter?

The legendary batsman went on to post a Tweet with him holding the IPL 2023 trophy in the dressing room quoting: "It feels so great to finally hold the trophy for a sixth time..been a great night for csk and also me personally…"

It feels so great to finally hold the trophy for a sixth time..been a great night for csk and also me personally… pic.twitter.com/Il5RNDGJwr — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 30, 2023

Previously, Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket as the player quoted "no U-turns" and will not play cricket professionally again after Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. The overs were reduced to 15 due to rain showers , and the men in yellow's new target were 171 runs. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both played satisfactorily, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who gave MS Dhoni's team success. Jadeja stepped up to lead Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL triumph, striking 10 runs in two balls.

In what may have been his final IPL game as a player, Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni was bowled for a golden duck. Dhoni came to bat in the 13th over of CSK's inning and was out after one ball. CSK's innings were cut to 15 overs due to a rain delay, and their target was set at 171 runs. Mohit Sharma struck out Ambati Rayudu for 19 runs on 8 deliveries, thus Dhoni came to bat but failed.