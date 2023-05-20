'GT And SRH Please Help Us': Riyal Parag's Tweet Goes Viral After RR Beats PBKS

The Rajasthan Royals went over the line against the Punjab Kings in match 66 of the IPL 2023 and defeated them by a margin of four wickets. Royals also registered their seventh win in the Indian Premier League this season and are now in the fifth position with 14 points. Currently, the team has to remain dependent on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans and would want them to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in their upcoming matches.

Recently, a tweet from Rajasthan batsman Riyan Parag is going viral on the internet. The Royals batsman kept his request to the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians to help them qualify for the playoffs. Parag wrote in the tweet, "GT and SRH please help us out a little now."

What did Riyan Parag Tweet?

GT and SRH please help us out a little now🥺 #RRvsPBKS — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 19, 2023

Riyan Parag could not perform well with the bat for his team. Till now, in the Indian Premier League 2023, he has scored 78 runs from the seven matches he has played this season so far. His average and strike rate has been 13.00 and 118.18 in the tournament so far.

In terms of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings set the score to 187/5 while batting first at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. However, they didn’t get a good start from the top. The middle order and top batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, and Liam Livingstone failed to score in the match. It was first Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran, who added 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Sharma played a knock of 44 runs off 28 balls, and his innings included three fours and three sixes. Curran then, along with Shahrukh Khan, did a partnership of 73 runs off 37 balls, and both the batsmen remained unbeaten on 49 and 41 runs, respectively.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals also didn’t get a good start as they lost opener Jos Buttler for a duck. After Buttler’s wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal added 73 runs off 49 balls and balanced the team's innings. Both batsmen also scored half-centuries and played an innings of 50 and 51 runs, respectively. Lower-order batsmen like Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag also contributed to the team’s score. In the end, the Royals swept the high-stakes match by four wickets.