'He looked very confident and a lot of credit goes to him': Aman Khan credits Delhi Capitals player for win

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan on Tuesday commended his side for producing a collective effort to stun table toppers Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring IPL clash here, with his maiden fifty setting up the tense five-run win.

Delhi Capitals were tottering at 23 for five when Aman came in at No 7 and rescued his side with a 44-ball 51, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

His knock and couple of partnerships — 50 runs with Akshar Patel (27) for the sixth wicket and 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Ripal Patel (23) — pushed Delhi’s total to 130 for eight.

In reply, defending champions Gujarat Titans could only make 125 for six despite an unbeaten 59 from Hardik Pandya and late heroics from Rahul Tewatia (20 off 7 balls, 3x6s).

"Gujarat Titans is on top of the table, they are high on confidence so our bowlers also had to bowl really well to defend that total," Aman told the media after Delhi secured a thrilling five-run victory.

"It is a collective effort but the last over that Ishant Sharma bowled he looked very confident and a lot of credit goes to him for winning this match. The way Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya were batting and you know what Rashid Khan can do; I feel it was a collective effort." Talking about his innings, Aman said: "Obviously it is (his knock) satisfying because we won, otherwise it would not have been satisfying. Having some runs behind me now, I can go into the next game with more confidence.

"The last month has been difficult because games have not gone our way. We have lost a couple of close games and I don't know how the qualification looks like but we are looking to win all games from here." The 26-year-old revealed he was not slated to play but was drafted into the side as Mitchell Marsh was ill.

"The situations I was going into bat, (we had) 30 balls and 100 required so I was not thinking much or was low on confidence. But in the previous game I played in Hyderabad against (Sunrisers) Hyderabad, I threw my wicket and was really disappointed.

"I was thinking if I would get another opportunity. In fact, today I was not going to play. Mitchell Marsh got sick and I came into the side." Aman said Axar Patel's advice in the middle also guided him well.

"I was just looking to react to the ball and put the loose balls away. Axar kept telling me that if we keep batting then we can get to a fighting total," he was quoted as saying by a franchise release.