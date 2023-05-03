Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw is going through a dismal run in IPL 2023 and has also been out of team's playing XI in the recent games. Prithvi Shaw was getting out for low scores after being given numerous opportunities but the right-handed batsman failed to deliver due to which he was snubbed from the playing XI. The right-handed batsman has now shared a video of him working out in the gym and shared a post on his official social media handle.

Prithvi Shaw captioned the post, "You never lose. You either Win or Learn", wherein he is seen exercising hard in the gym and also will be trying his best to return to the playing XI. Prithvi till now has scored 47 runs in the six innings he has played in IPL 2023 and he has had a horrible average of 7.83 whereas his strike rate has been 117.50.

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw sweats it out in the gym

Coming back to Delhi Capitals' performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, they were able to beat table topper Gujarat Titans in their last match of the tournament by five runs in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first in the match Capitals were reduced to a score of 130/8 wherein Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers and ended the match with a four-wicket haul. Shami reduced the Capitals to a score of 23/5 wherein top batsmen like Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey for low scores. It was Aman Khan who came to DC's rescue and hit a half-century off just 44 balls. His innings included three fours and three sixes.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans lost their inform openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha early for a score of 0 and 6. The batting collapse didn't end here and Vijay Shankar and David Miller were also dismissed for a score of 6 and 0. Titans were 32/4 at one stage and the target looked very difficult for them. It was skipper Hardik Pandya who played an innings of 59 runs off 53 balls and added 62 runs off 63 balls with Abhinav Manohar. At last, it was Ishant Sharma who defended 12 runs off the last over and DC won the match by five runs.