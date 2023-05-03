Gujarat Titans ended their three-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, after suffering a loss to Delhi Capitals in match no. 44. The low-scoring game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad served as a proper entertainment piece for spectators, courtesy of notable performances in all departments. While GT skipper Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59 off 53 failed to get the defending champions to get across the line, his younger teammate Shubman Gill has now backed the 29-year-old.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill said Hardik Pandya has an off day in Delhi. Pandya was held off by the Delhi Capitals bowlers towards the later part of his innings, as he failed to register any boundaries in the last 13 balls he played. This ended up making the winning difference as Gujarat Titans fell short by just five runs in match 44 of IPL 2023.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 44: Shubman Gill on Hardik Pandya's off day

“As a player and as a batsman, we are all bound to have one off days. It was just one of those off days. But he did back himself to get those runs but credit to Delhi, they bowled some really good yorkers at the back end,” Shubman Gill told reporters. The 23-year-old went on to shed light on the Ahmedabad pitch, which saw fast bowlers taking 11 out of the 14 wickets to fall in the game.

“I don’t think the wicket was that bad. We have bowled really well upfront. We failed to have partnerships in the top order which created pressure on the lower order. In the low-scoring game, when there is too much pressure after a poor start, you try to take it deep and leave it to the last over. It was a tough wicket but not unplayable,” he said.

IPL: Aman Hakim Khan's half-century takes Delhi Capitals to 130/8 vs Gujarat Titans

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals reached 130/8 on the conclusion of 20 overs after Aman Hakim Khan played a knock of 51 runs in 44 balls. However, chasing 131 runs, GT were off to a disastrous star, being reduced to 18/2 in just 3.1 overs. It was Pandya, who walked out to bat at no. 3 and played till the last making sure GT were always in the run for the victory.