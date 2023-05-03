On Tuesday, Gujarat Titans failed to chase 131 runs against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The low-scoring match saw DC scoring 130 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the first innings, before a disappointing batting display by Hardik Pandya-led GT, resulted in their loss. Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on GT’s batting, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out a particular reason.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha for continuously poking at the outswingers bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Saha hardly got the ball on his bat in the first five balls he faced, before ultimately perishing in the sixth ball. Ahmed, on the other hand, returning from a niggle got the ball to swing away from Saha before Phil Salt caught him behind the wickets.

ALSO READ | PBKS Vs MI Today Match IPL Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Mohali?

IPL: DC clinch surprising win over Hardik Pandya-led GT

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals reached 130/8 at the conclusion of 20 overs after Aman Hakim Khan played a knock of 51 runs in 44 balls. However, chasing 131 runs, GT were off to a disastrous start with Saha walking back on a duck. Shubman Gill was the next batsman to walk back on six off seven balls.

GT were reduced to 18/2 in just 3.1 overs and kept losing more wickets in equal intervals. It was Hardik Pandya, who walked out to bat at no. 3 and played till the last making sure GT were always in the run for the victory. The Gujarat Titans skipper remained unbeaten on 59 off 53 but failed to get his team through to a victory.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Rain Stops Play With LSG On 125/7

"Too late my friend. All your experience matters nothing when you play a shot like that. You can go and practice that shot in the dug-out. The words that you pronounced ‘fullish’, can be said differently with a double oo in it for the shots that were played," Gavaskar said on-air during the IPL 2023 match.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami pulled off a sensational spell and returned with figures of 4/11 in 4 overs. He was awarded the Player of the Match award despite ending on the losing side. He also got the purple cap as tally of wickets in the tournament reached 17.