Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals. It is the battle between the topmost and the bottommost teams, thus, not much impact will be propelled on the IPL 2023 Points Table. But since it is a part of the most competitive T20 league, thus an intriguing action is set to take place.
In this contest between the extremes, both teams have almost similar stats but the heads are different. The number that is in the wins column of GT is the same number that is in the loss column of DC. Similar is the case with the loss header of Gujarat and the win section of Delhi. However, as this is an IPL game, thus number does not hold value when the players take their field position. On the day any team can beat the other team, but the question can Delhi become that time? Gujarat Titans are currently carrying a three-match win streak and DC on the other hand secured a loss in their last match after overcoming the string of losses. So, with opposites set to face each other, who will come out victorious today?
Also Visit: GT Vs DC IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates
Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bat first.
In this battle between the table toppers and the team which is lying at the bottom, the top team i.e., Gujarat Titans have the edge. However, since it is a new day and Delhi Capitals have recently picked up, they may get the win, considering the law of averages. So, Delhi Capitals may pull off an upset today.
The surface here will be good for batting and there will be some help for the pacers initially. The average score batting first is 170 and both teams will prefer chasing considering dew might play a role in the latter half of the game.
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have crossed paths twice in the Indian Premier League. Both times it was GT, who ended up victorious. Thus, the head-to-head record is 2-0 in favor of the Titans.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.