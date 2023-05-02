In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals. It is the battle between the topmost and the bottommost teams, thus, not much impact will be propelled on the IPL 2023 Points Table. But since it is a part of the most competitive T20 league, thus an intriguing action is set to take place.

In this contest between the extremes, both teams have almost similar stats but the heads are different. The number that is in the wins column of GT is the same number that is in the loss column of DC. Similar is the case with the loss header of Gujarat and the win section of Delhi. However, as this is an IPL game, thus number does not hold value when the players take their field position. On the day any team can beat the other team, but the question can Delhi become that time? Gujarat Titans are currently carrying a three-match win streak and DC on the other hand secured a loss in their last match after overcoming the string of losses. So, with opposites set to face each other, who will come out victorious today?

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Confirmed playing XI

Gujarat Titans : Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Confirmed Impact players

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharshan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, R Sai Kishore

GT vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bat first.

GT vs DC today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

In this battle between the table toppers and the team which is lying at the bottom, the top team i.e., Gujarat Titans have the edge. However, since it is a new day and Delhi Capitals have recently picked up, they may get the win, considering the law of averages. So, Delhi Capitals may pull off an upset today.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt

Batters : Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner,

: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, David Warner, All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Pitch report today match

The surface here will be good for batting and there will be some help for the pacers initially. The average score batting first is 170 and both teams will prefer chasing considering dew might play a role in the latter half of the game.

GT vs DC, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have crossed paths twice in the Indian Premier League. Both times it was GT, who ended up victorious. Thus, the head-to-head record is 2-0 in favor of the Titans.