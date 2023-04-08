GT Vs KKR: Ahead Of Clash Against GT; Jason Roy Joins Kolkata Knight Riders; See Pics

GT vs KKR: Ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders have received a major boost in their squad. The England opener Jason Roy, who went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction has been called by the KKR management and have acquired his services. Jason Roy has joined the squad of KKR and might feature in the team's next outing.

With Shakib Al-Hasan ruled out of the IPL 2023, KKR required a worthy replacement, and indeed the "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo" outfit acted quickly. Jason Roy has landed in India and have united with his teammates at KKR. "We know you have been waiting for this!" writes KKR using its social media handle.

Jason Roy joins Kolkata Knight Riders

While he is the fresh player to land in India for IPL, but the tournament is no different for Jason Roy. In the past, Roy has been a part of Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Capitals (2018-then Delhi Daredevils, and in 2020), and Surisers Hyderabad (2021). He has made a total of total of 13 appearances for the three franchises and has amassed a total of 329 runs with an average of 29.91. His highest score has been 91 runs which came against Mumbai Indians at Wankhade in 2018. Jason Roy's arrival could give a huge advantage to KKR as the side has struggled at the top till now. Moreover, with GT being the next opponent, the side would be seeking to take the field on the back of a full-strength squad.

KKR vs GT: Full Squad

Kolkata KNight ridres Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.