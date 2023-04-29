When KKR and Gujarat Titans last squared in a high-scoring encounter emanated. GT looked all set to win that match but KKR had a hidden gem in their bag that lightened the entire Narendra Modi Stadium. Rinku Singh, with his last-over blitz, snatched victory for KKR from the jaws of defeat.

Ever since Rinku Singh played a match-winning knock against KKR he has emerged as Mr. Consistent for KKR. The player has till now amassed 251 runs in 8 matches with an average of 62.58 in IPL 2023. Singh comes in the middle order and considering the way he has played, has given KKR the much-needed steadiness in that section. The experts have also been all praise for the breakout player and many have quoted saying that they see a bright future for the 25-year-old. One of the experts who corroborates with the majority is the former Australian batsman David Hussey.

David Hussey makes huge statement on Rinku Singh

As per David Hussey, Rinku Singh is an exceptional talent, one who has risen through the domestic circuit and could make a name internationally in team India's blue jersey. Hussay also stated that the KKR franchise is backing the youngster and that his performances are a testament to the confidence he is carrying.

"Rinku Singh is a phenomenal talent. He has been doing well in domestic cricket and the KKR franchise has backed him well. He's grown in his confidence and taking his game to the next level. Hopefully, he gets to play for India soon,” Hussey was quoted as saying on Star Sports Cricket Live.

While Rinku Singh has been a tremendous find for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the team is yet to pick up in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Currently, the team is reeling at 7th position on the IPL 2023 Points Table. However, with a huge chunk of the tournament yet to be played, the team will fancy its chances of qualification. KKR will take on Gujarat Titans today, the same team against which Rinku Singh's heroics came. This time the battleground will be Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start. What do you think, who will reign supreme today?