GT Vs KKR: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match No. 13

GT vs KKR: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming off a victory in their last match and would look forward to continuing the momentum and grabbing yet another win to strengthen their position in the tournament.

On one end Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are still now unbeaten in the tournament and are placed in the third position the tournament. The team won their last two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals by a margin of five and six wickets respectively and will now be hoping to grab yet another victory in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand grabbed a convincing win against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens after losing their first match. The team will be looking to continue the momentum they gained from the last match and grab yet another victory against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: GT vs KKR probable teams and Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, S Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (c) Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Md. Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, A Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, N Jagadeeshan, David Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

IPL 2022 was the debut season for the defending champions Gujarat Titans and till now have only played just one match with the Kolkata Knight Riders and have been victorious for same. Both the teams battled out each other in the history of match 35 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the match played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Gujarat Titans emerged to be victorious by eight runs while defending a target of 157. KKR was not able to achieve the target and was just able to score 148/9 in their quota of 20 overs.

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket Keeper: Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, David Miller

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Md. Shami