GT Vs KKR IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in match 13 of the IPL 2023. The defending champions are still unbeaten in the points table and are placed at number three in the points table. Knight Riders on the other hand after a defeat against the Punjab Kings won a one-sided encounter vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata and will look to continue the momentum further.

Gujarat Titans till now have been brilliant in the tournament and each of the team's players has contributed to the victory till now in the tournament. The eyes will be on Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan who ended up scoring half-centuries in the first two matches of the tournament and the team will once again hope for the same performance from the players.

Bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, and Alzarri Joseph till now have restricted the batsman from scoring runs in the tournament and they will once again have the same responsibility against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have a mixed situation and have been dependent on players like Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy. The team would want their big names to fire and captain Nitish Rana himself has not been able to perform as per the expectations

KKR has also found players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Suyash Sharma who have left their mark with their performances. The team would want the same performances from both the players in the match vs GT.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat against kolkata Knight Riders

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

IPL 2022 was the debut season for the defending champions Gujarat Titans and till now have only played just one match with the Kolkata Knight Riders and have been victorious for same. Both the teams battled out each other in the history of match 35 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the match played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Gujarat Titans emerged to be victorious by eight runs while defending a target of 157. KKR was not able to achieve the target and ended up scoring 148/8 in 20 overs.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match: GT vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team

Wicket Keeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Gurbaz

Batsmen: David Miller, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudarsan

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan (VC), Suyash Sharma