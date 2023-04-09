GT Vs KKR: Narayan Jagadeesan Takes A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Wriddhiman Saha - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Narayan Jagadeesan took a brilliant catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha in Match 13 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 5th over of the first innings when Saha was batting alongside Shubman Gill.

Sunil Narine bowled a full delivery at stumps to Saha, who tried to sweep it by going down on one knee. However, the ball flew off the top edge of Saha's bat and went straight up in the air toward mid-wicket. Jagadeesan took an amazing catch running backward to dismiss Saha for 17 off 17 balls.

A video of the catch has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League. Jagadeesan was with Chennai Super Kings until the last season of the cash-rich league. He played five matches in the 2020 edition and two matches last year.

Also Read: GT Vs KKR: What Happened To Hardik Pandya? Rashid Opens Up On Captain's Unavailability

Also Read: KKR Vs GT Live Score - Check KKR Vs GT Live Score IPL 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans scored over 200 runs thanks to some powerful batting from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. Shubman Gill provided a solid start to his team at the top of the order.

KKR vs GT: Playing XIs and substitutes

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

GT substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade

Image: BCCI