GT Vs KKR: Netizens Term Sai Sudharsan As 'Star In Making' After He Scores Another Fifty

GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans are playing Kolkata Knight Riders in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Titans won the toss and elected to bat first in the match and ended their innings at a score of 204/4 in which Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar were the top scorers.

Coming into bat in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wridhiman Saha gave an explosive start to their team and added 33 runs before Saha got out. Gill however led the charge for his team and also ended up scoring 39 runs off 31 balls. However, after his wicket, it was Sai Sudharsan who took responsibility for himself and started to attack the opposition bowlers.

Sai Sudharsan scored 53 off 38 balls which included three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 139.47. Sudharsan is now also among the top five run-getters and is also the only uncapped player on the list.

Netizens heap praise on Sai Sudharsan's impressive innings

The netizens now have started to heap praise on Sai Sudharsan's impressive innings and have come up with different reactions on Twitter.

This guy Sai Sudarsan is a star in the making.



Really impressed with his batting and now I wonder how GT managed to get him only for 20L in the mega auction. pic.twitter.com/LLyotcJLac — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) April 4, 2023

Sai Sudharsan!!! Another name coming up recently through domestics. So important to have good depth in left hand department for Indian batting. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 9, 2023

Sai Sudharsan's celebration, he just gave a thumbs up to the team when he completed his fifty. pic.twitter.com/zzekbTGdJ4 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2023

Sai sudharsan scores yet another half century for the Gujarat titans, jeez he is in some serious touch 🔥 — Sakthi sudhan (@sakthi_sudhan) April 9, 2023

Sensible knock from Sai Sudharsan 🔥

Kane Williamson would’ve been proud. #TopKnock — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) April 4, 2023

Coming back to the match so Kolkata Knight Riders need 205 in 20 overs and looking at their batting lineup and Gujarat Titans' bowling attack it is very hard to predict who will emerge out to be a winner at the end.