GT Vs KKR: Afghan Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz Spoils Rashid Khan's 100th IPL Match

Playing his 100th game in the IPL, Rashid Khan did not have a memorable outing in Kolkata as he went for a whopping 54 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Vishal Tiwari
Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans are currently locking horns against each other in Match 39 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. The match is going down at Eden Gardens, Kolkata's home stadium in the IPL. During the game, KKR batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz took his Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan to the cleaners. Gurbaz scored 30 runs against Rashid on Saturday, including three boundaries and two sixes. 

Rashid is playing his 100th game in the IPL on Saturday. The Afghanistan spinner did not have a memorable outing in Kolkata after He made a whopping 54 run gain in his quota of 4 overs. It is the second-most expensive spell for the 24-year-old in IPL history. Rashid did not pick up even a single wicket in the match, which is a rare occurrence in the shortest format for him. 

 

As far as the match is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 179/7 in 20 overs thanks to an 81-run knock from Gurbaz. Andre Russell scored a quick-fire 34 off 19 balls to power KKR to an enormous total. Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, and Noor Ahmed of Gujarat Titans performed exceptionally well after picking up 3, 2, and 2 wickets, respectively. 

KKR vs GT: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

