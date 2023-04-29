In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today match number 39 i.e., GT vs KKR, will take place at the Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start. Ahead of the commencement here's the match prediction, Dream 11 prediction, and pitch report of the match.

The last time when Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders met, a high-scoring encounter transpired. In the match, Gujarat Titans gave KKR a target of 205 and were all set to win as Riders needed 29 in the last over, from there Rinku Singh emerged, and in what could be termed as epic, he snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat. Thus, today when the teams will square off again something similar of the sort could be expected.

However, that's about the in-match action, and since as fans you are highly involved in every contest, thus, here's some information about the prerequisites before watching the match that you need to get a hold of. Know the Dream 11 prediction, the pitch report, the predicted XI, etc.

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: R. Gurbaz, N. Jagadeeshan, Venky Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, CV Varun, Harshit Rana

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: Today match toss update

Gujarat Titans to win the toss and elect to bowl first.

GT vs KKR today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Both the teams have won their respective previous encounter and hence would be buoyed by the success, However, it is Gujarat Titans, who have showcased much broader consistency. Thus, GT will likely get the win over KKR today.

GT vs KKR: Best team for Dream11 today match

Here's the Dream 11 prediction of GT vs KKR.

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell,

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine

GT vs KKR IPL 2023: Pitch report today match

GT vs KKR pitch report: The surface of Eden Gardens is known for its batting-friendly pitch and has been producing high-scoring games consistently. The size of the stadium is pretty small and that allows the batters to take risks. Although it provides huge support to the batters during the major portion of the game, during the later stages, it also assists the bowlers, especially spinners.

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders is a contest that has happened only twice till now. Both the teams have victory apiece over the other team. Thus, it is 1-1 at the moment.